Foundation in Pratt addresses pressing need for child care services

PRATT, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a problem many rural Kansas families are facing: the lack of child care services. The situation in Pratt is desperate enough for community leaders to start a foundation to address the problem.

“Just simply there is not enough demand,” Pratt parent John Keller summarized about the situation in his community. “I think child care we’ve experienced has been good. I know that the people that have worked here in child care in town care and do a good job, there is just not enough of them.”

Keller has three children: eight-year-old twins and a five-year-old. He said the lack of available child care has some of his friends pausing talks to expand their families.

“I have had some friends that say they’d like to have more kids (in) their families, but they feel like they shouldn’t because there is not enough care, and that is really unfortunate,” Keller said.

The child care foundation recently started in Pratt is looking to open a child care facility next year inside First Christian Church, opening up to 140 child care slots in the community.

“There is a huge need and it’s hard. Child care is not easy and it takes a lot of funding to do so,” said First Christian Church Pastor Mike McGovney. “We’re trying to maybe help out with that a little bit in this community now.”

The hope with the Pratt Childcare Foundation is to have renovations and staffing complete by next year to open the facility at the church.

“This would be child care that will eventually be open to the community. We are going to do our best to serve as many people as we possibly can,” Pratt Childcare Foundation Executive Director Stacey Hansen said.

