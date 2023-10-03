Foundation in Pratt addresses pressing need for child care services

The lack of available child care has some pausing talks to expand their families.
By Joe Baker and KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATT, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a problem many rural Kansas families are facing: the lack of child care services. The situation in Pratt is desperate enough for community leaders to start a foundation to address the problem.

“Just simply there is not enough demand,” Pratt parent John Keller summarized about the situation in his community. “I think child care we’ve experienced has been good. I know that the people that have worked here in child care in town care and do a good job, there is just not enough of them.”

Keller has three children: eight-year-old twins and a five-year-old. He said the lack of available child care has some of his friends pausing talks to expand their families.

“I have had some friends that say they’d like to have more kids (in) their families, but they feel like they shouldn’t because there is not enough care, and that is really unfortunate,” Keller said.

The child care foundation recently started in Pratt is looking to open a child care facility next year inside First Christian Church, opening up to 140 child care slots in the community.

“There is a huge need and it’s hard. Child care is not easy and it takes a lot of funding to do so,” said First Christian Church Pastor Mike McGovney. “We’re trying to maybe help out with that a little bit in this community now.”

The hope with the Pratt Childcare Foundation is to have renovations and staffing complete by next year to open the facility at the church.

“This would be child care that will eventually be open to the community. We are going to do our best to serve as many people as we possibly can,” Pratt Childcare Foundation Executive Director Stacey Hansen said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Sedgwick County dispatch confirms one person is seriously injured and two others have minor...
UPDATE: 4 injured in rollover crash involving WPD cruiser
Brice Kasting
KHP: Man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in McPherson County
Strong to severe storms are possible across the state Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Strong cold front coming to Kansas may spark strong to severe storms
Spirit AeroSystems logo. (PRNewsFoto/Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Spirit AeroSystems)
Thomas Gentile out as head of Spirit AeroSystems
KWCH Car Crash generic
Woman dies in Reno County semi crash

Latest News

It's the next step for students after a fire in early June damaged much of their school.
Rawlins County Junior/Senior HS students moving into modular classrooms
The lack of available child care has some pausing talks to expand their families.
Foundation in Pratt addressing need for child care services
Signs at a Wichita CVS for free flu and COVID-19 vaccines
Insurance coverage issues come with COVID-19 booster rollout
Some Americans with health insurance say they're going to get the shot, only to learn their...
Insurance coverage issues come with COVID-19 booster rollout