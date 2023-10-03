GM plant director breaks silence on strike

Michael Youngs, Plant Director at the GM Fairfax Assembly and Stamping Plant, said this is a historic offer.
By Grace Smith
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - After almost two weeks since the assembly line at GM’s Fairfax plant came to a complete stop -- forcing 2,000 workers to be temporarily laid off -- their leaders are speaking out.

The Fairfax plant has not been asked to strike yet. However, the strike at two other plants has created a shortage of parts and has shut things down in KCK.

They’re also sticking beside their offer on the table made on Sept. 24, which includes double-digit raises for all workers over the next four years.

Michael Youngs, Plant Director at the GM Fairfax Assembly and Stamping Plant, said this is a historic offer.

“It hits what’s important to the employees, which is all around wages and job security,” Youngs said. “We talk about inflation protection, world-class health care, zero premium, zero deductible for our employees. That’s what we’re looking to put forward into the new contract. We’re also making sure that we are setting ourselves up as a company as General Motors to make sure that we’re viable in the future.”

Youngs said the strikes aren’t only hurting employees---but also the suppliers, communities, and you, the customers. “For every one job that we create in General Motors. It impacts six jobs across the country,” Youngs said. “At Fairfax, for every job that we have at Fairfax. It creates two more jobs.”

Youngs said he’s choosing to remain optimistic that they’ll reach a deal soon.

“I know that we will come to an agreement,” Youngs said. “Teams are working day in and day out to go get there, and there is no doubt that we will come to a final agreement, and that needs to happen fast. We need to get our employees back to work.”

