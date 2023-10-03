ICT Launchpad earns Helping Hand for work with kids

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - ICT Launchpad mentors youth through community events, summer camps, after-school programs and its annual Back2School block party.

“We just had our eighth back to school,” co-founder Bryce Graham said. “They get a chance to eat together they drink together to play together and just have a great time and then we also make sure that we equip them with the things that they need to get back to school and be thinking about just focusing on school not are the shoes nice. Do they have a good haircut? Do they have a nice backpack or the supplies that they need? And they can just stay locked in and focus on what’s most important.”

Graham started the program to help kids stay out of trouble and to give them opportunities that set them up for success.

“You know, whether that’s in education or military or some of them became entrepreneurs, we really push entrepreneurship as a catalyst to help some of these that they want, because if you talk to them, they don’t dream small, they dream big,” Graham said. “And so we don’t tell them that it’s not attainable, it’s not reachable, we tell them you can do it, you know, and how can we help you do it and we try to help them get there as best.”

Through the work with setting kids on the right path, ICT Launchpad earned a Helping Had from KWCH and Devaughn James Injury Lawyers.

