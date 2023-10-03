Insurance coverage issues come with COVID-19 booster rollout

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Since COVID-19 vaccines became available, this is the first time it’s commercialized and the federal government isn’t directly covering the cost. But for some Americans with health insurance, they’re getting the booster only to learn their insurance company isn’t covering it either.

It’s federal policy that health insurance is required to fully cover the cost for people wanting the updated COVID booster. But we’ve been hearing from some who say that hasn’t been the case. Technical and coding issues are culprits for denied insurance coverage.

This past weekend, Raquel Lusby and her husband planned to get the flu shot and the COVID-19 booster. They only got the flue vaccine as, pharmacists told them, their insurance through United Healthcare wouldn’t cover the booster’s cost. This left them with two options.

“Pay the $190 to get a shot or contact our insurance company. So, obviously at that point, we would try to contact insurance,” Lusby said.

She said this also happened to her sister-in-law with a different insurer at a different pharmacy.

“She spent well over an hour on the phone, going back and forth with various people, trying to get her shot covered,” Lusby said.

Soon after the COVID-19 booster’s rollout started last month, the U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary, in a letter to insurance companies, said thousands of people per day were dealing with insurance denials, the cause of which was technical and coding issues with the insurers and system catching up. This is something KFF, a health policy think tank, was also monitoring.

“I know a number of them, including a colleague, who were being told, ‘You’re not going to be covered for this,’ which is actually against the law and policy on this,” said KFF Senior Vice President and Director of Global Health and HIV Policy Jen Kates.

Last week, insurance company, Trade Associations, in a letter to HHS, said these issues are largely fixed and insurers are reaching out to people with denied claims. Kates said there’s concern about the impact on the rollout.

“Oh, it was hard for my friend to get the vaccine, they couldn’t find where to go or their insurance didn’t cover it,” she said. “That might deter other people, people who are less eager or with less means.”

While Lusby said she and her husband will get the COVID-19 booster, she wishes the insurance hurdle wasn’t part of the process.

“It should be covered,” she said. “In the long run, it’s going to save the insurance companies money because if people are vaccinated, they’re less apt to have a severe reaction.”

Those who did end up paying out of pocket for their latest COVID shot can file a claim with their insurance companies to get reimbursed. For those without insurance, the federal government is offering a program to cover the cost of the vaccine at locations like county health offices and select pharmacies.

