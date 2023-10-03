Junior League of Wichita set to host annual Holiday Galleria at Century II

Century II
Century II(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Junior League of Wichita is hosting its 18th Annual Holiday Galleria Thursday through Saturday (Oct. 5-7) at Century II Expo Hall in downtown Wichita.

“The objective of Holiday Galleria is to raise funds to fulfill Junior League of Wichita’s goal of building a better community,” the Junior League said on its website.

The organization credits past and present sponsors for helping it to raise more than $1.7 million in its first 16 years.

Holiday Galleria schedule of events and information.

Premier Party: $75.00

Thursday October 5th 6-9pm

Girls Night Out: $35.00

Friday October 6th 6-10pm

General Admission Hours: $15.00

Friday October 6th 10:00am-5:00pm

Saturday October 7th 10:00am-5:00pm

Among the Junior League’s efforts was bringing the first Race for the Cure to Wichita more than 30 years ago. The establishment of the cancer-awareness-raising event is credited for saving local lives. You can see the story on the Race for the Cure and its local impact below.

The Junior League brought the first Race for the Cure to Wichita in 1990.

