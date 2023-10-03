Man struck by SUV in S. Wichita dies from injuries

ambulance
ambulance(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision that killed 49-year-old Paul Piepmeier of Wichita.

Around 2:10 a.m. on September 30, 2023, officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of South Broadway for the collision. Officers found Piepmeier unconscious and with multiple injuries. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The investigation revealed Piepmeier walked into the street where he was struck by a dark-colored SUV traveling southbound on Broadway.

Anyone with information on the case, please call WPD Detectives at 316-350-3687, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. The case number is 23C125161.

This is the 25th fatality collision for the year and the 25th fatality.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Strong to severe storms are possible across the state Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Strong cold front coming to Kansas may spark strong to severe storms
Shooting in downtown Wichita
Man shot in downtown Wichita on Monday has died
Sedgwick County dispatch confirms one person is seriously injured and two others have minor...
UPDATE: 4 injured in rollover crash involving WPD cruiser
Spirit AeroSystems logo. (PRNewsFoto/Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Spirit AeroSystems)
Thomas Gentile out as head of Spirit AeroSystems
Brice Kasting
KHP: Man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in McPherson County

Latest News

KWCH Car Crash generic
Woman dies in Reno County semi crash
Brice Kasting
KHP: Man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in McPherson County
police lights
Pedestrian in critical condition following hit and run
police lights
Garden City man killed in Finney County crash on Highway 50