Man struck by SUV in S. Wichita dies from injuries

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision that killed 49-year-old Paul Piepmeier of Wichita.

Around 2:10 a.m. on September 30, 2023, officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of South Broadway for the collision. Officers found Piepmeier unconscious and with multiple injuries. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The investigation revealed Piepmeier walked into the street where he was struck by a dark-colored SUV traveling southbound on Broadway.

Anyone with information on the case, please call WPD Detectives at 316-350-3687, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. The case number is 23C125161.

This is the 25th fatality collision for the year and the 25th fatality.

