National emergency alert test to blare on all phones Wednesday

The alarm will sound at 1:20 p.m. whether or not you have your alerts turned on.
By Shawn Loging and KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Starting at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, your phone will sound an alarm. There is no opting out as FEMA is running a nationwide test of its alert systems, including the system that sends out Amber Alerts and severe weather warnings.

With the alert, you can expect a text message on your phone with a unique tone and vibration.

“They’re meant to get your attention. They’re going to wake you up at night,” said Sedgwick County Emergency Management Director Julie Stimson.

Wednesday marks just the second time for FEMA to conduct the test, reaching out to all smartphones capable of receiving wireless emergency alerts.

“That’s why we use it very conservatively, for only those true, true emergencies where we need to wake you up and disrupt your lives and take some action,” Stimson said.

Simultaneous with the mobile alerts, there will be a test of the Emergency Alert System on TV and radio stations.

The only way to not receive the mobile alert is if your phone is turned off. Emergency management officials want you to have your phone on to check the nationwide alert system.

“These systems are used to provide critical and timely emergency information, and the only way to know it’s going to work is to test them,” Stimson said. “You don’t want to find out something is not working in the middle of a disaster or emergency.”

However, some domestic violence groups are reaching out to people they work with, advising them that if they have a hidden emergency phone, to turn it off during the test period on Wednesday afternoon.

“(We are) actively calling our clients that we know use these phones or have these phones at the ready, just to make sure there’s not this ringing that’s going to happen throughout their house and then alert the abuser,” Wichita Family Crisis Center Executive Director Amanda Meyers said.

The Wichita Family Crisis Center said many of the people it works with can’t flee, not having another place to go. So, as part of the safety planning, the center provides phones they can hide and access if they need to call for help.

“When things get bad, they get bad very quickly, and they escalate quite extensively,” Meyers said. “So we want to make sure that victims have something right there they can use to save their lives.”

Meyers added if anyone is in a situation where they’re in danger or facing abuse, to give places like Wichita Family Crisis Center a call or if you have questions.

If the emergency alert test is canceled on Wednesday, it will be postponed a week with a backup date of Oct. 11.

This is different from the Sedgwick County CivicReady Alerts, which people can sign up for and be personalized to a location.

“There’s a little bit of a bleed-over in some of these scenarios. The CivicReady Alerts are for the less severe things; flooding is a good example. If there’s not flash flooding, but maybe there’s going to be some downstream flooding, you’re probably not going to get a WEA for it, but you can get a notification through CivicReady,” said Stimson.

