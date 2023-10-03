Rape, murder of Topeka child leads to man’s early-morning arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child who died in Southeast Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says that around 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, emergency crews were called to the Dillons Gas Station near SE 29th St. and California with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 5-year-old child and began life-saving measures. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, she was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

A large crime scene was established to the east of the intersection.

Topeka police officers were investigating a large crime scene Tuesday morning just east of S.E. 28th and California Avenue. (WIBW/Phil Anderson)

Investigators said they were able to quickly determine that the death was suspicious in nature and a suspect was quickly identified.

Mickel W. Cherry, 25, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail around 4:15 a.m. on:

Murder in the 1st degree

Rape - The offender is 18 or older and the victim is less than 14

Mickel W. Cherry (Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)

As of Tuesday morning, Cherry remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

TPD has identified the deceased as Zoey Felix, 5, of Topeka.

Sources close to the incident told 13 NEWS that Cherry is not related to the child, however, he did live in the same homeless camp as the family. Booking records also indicate that Cherry is listed as homeless. Several reports were made to the Department of Children and Families.

TPD noted that this is the Capital City’s 26th homicide of 2023.

