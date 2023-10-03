WATCH: Memorial honors 31 killed in 1970 WSU plane crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A gathering Monday morning honored the memory of people killed in an Oct. 2, 1970 crash involving a plane carrying 40 people including members of the Wichita State University football team, administrators and supporters. Thirty-one people on the plane died.

The team plane was on its way to Utah for a game against Utah State when the aircraft crashed in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. Rusty Featherstone, a former Wichita State offensive tackle, was a sophomore on the 1970 team He said he was supposed to be on the plane that crashed but ended up on a second plane carrying the rest of the team.

“We couldn’t understand how,” he said of learning about the crash involving teammates. “This was the most beautiful day, a bunch of college guys going to play a game of football. How do you die? We had people dying in Vietnam, but you don’t die when you’re going to a sporting event. But they did, and it was tough.”

A little before Wichita State’s first game after the crash, the team received a telegram from President Richard Nixon, wishing them well.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com