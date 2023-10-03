Weather Alert: severe storms likely across the state

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today will remain windy and warmer than normal. However, for the first time in over a week, highs will not make it into the 90s. Expect middle 80s this afternoon along with south winds between 20-30 mph with occasional gusts near 40 mph.

A strong cold front will sweep across Kansas today setting the stage for both showers/storms, and a significant cool-down starting tomorrow. Scattered storms will begin forming along and west of a Russell to Pratt line after 2 pm. Those storms will eventually morph into a squall line and move east across the state, arriving in Wichita after 7 pm.

Some of the storms, especially along and east of I-135 will be severe. The main concern is large hail up to the size of golf balls and damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph. Pockets of heavy rainfall are likely, and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

A second cold front will march across the state Thursday night into Friday. While little, if any rain accompanies the cold front, high temperatures will tumble into the 60s and 70s. Our nights will be even colder in the 30s and 40s with frost possible across northwest Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy; isolated storms after 4 pm. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 86.

Tonight: Evening storms, some strong, then mostly cloudy. Wind: SE/E 5-15. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, cooler; a few afternoon showers. Wind: N 10-20. High: 77.

Thu: Low: 55. High: 80. Mostly sunny.

Fri: Low: 48. High: 68. Partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler.

Sat: Low: 39. High: 67. Sunny.

Sun: Low: 42. High: 74. Sunny.

Mon: Low: 48. High: 79. Sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com