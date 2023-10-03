Wichita student arrested after fight, tussle with police officer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A report issued by the Wichita Police Department indicates an officer was battered and spit at in an incident with a student on Monday.

The report said the incident happened in the 5300 block of N. Hillside. That address matches with Heights High School, but the report did not specify that is where the incident took place. The officer was identified as “Officer Myers.” Dane Myers is listed as a school resource officer at Heights on the City of Wichita’s website. The officer reported being battered and spit at as the student resisted arrest. His uniform equipment was also damaged.

The incident with the officer followed what the report said was a fight at the school. The person who reported the fight was at the officer’s location when the fight began. The student who was arrested was identified as the aggressor and taken into custody to be interviewed. The alleged victim told police she was pushed twice and wanted to press charges.

The student was arrested and booked into the juvenile intake facility for battery and simple assault of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and destruction to property. She was then released to her parents. We have contacted a USD 259 representative and we are awaiting more information.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com