Wichita student arrested after fight, tussle with police officer

Toledo police lights
Toledo police lights(WTVG)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A report issued by the Wichita Police Department indicates an officer was battered and spit at in an incident with a student on Monday.

The report said the incident happened in the 5300 block of N. Hillside. That address matches with Heights High School, but the report did not specify that is where the incident took place. The officer was identified as “Officer Myers.” Dane Myers is listed as a school resource officer at Heights on the City of Wichita’s website. The officer reported being battered and spit at as the student resisted arrest. His uniform equipment was also damaged.

The incident with the officer followed what the report said was a fight at the school. The person who reported the fight was at the officer’s location when the fight began. The student who was arrested was identified as the aggressor and taken into custody to be interviewed. The alleged victim told police she was pushed twice and wanted to press charges.

The student was arrested and booked into the juvenile intake facility for battery and simple assault of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and destruction to property. She was then released to her parents. We have contacted a USD 259 representative and we are awaiting more information.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Strong to severe storms are possible across the state Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Strong cold front coming to Kansas may spark strong to severe storms
Sedgwick County dispatch confirms one person is seriously injured and two others have minor...
UPDATE: 4 injured in rollover crash involving WPD cruiser
Spirit AeroSystems logo. (PRNewsFoto/Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Spirit AeroSystems)
Thomas Gentile out as head of Spirit AeroSystems
Brice Kasting
KHP: Man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in McPherson County
Shooting in downtown Wichita
Man shot, critically injured in downtown Wichita

Latest News

Bryce Graham started the program to help kids stay out of trouble and to give them...
ICT Launchpad earns Helping Hand for work with kids
Bryce Graham started the program to help kids stay out of trouble and to give them...
ICT Launchpad Helping Hand
A Marion city councilmember confirmed Police Chief Gideon Cody’s resignation, effective...
Marion police chief resigns amid fallout from raids
Wichita State University memorial honoring the memory of 31 people killed in the Oct. 2, 1970...
WATCH: Memorial honors 31 killed in 1970 WSU plane crash