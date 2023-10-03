Wichitan Kyle Young pleads guilty to murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kyle Young, 37, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder on Monday. He will be sentenced on Nov. 21.

Young had been charged with capital murder in the deaths of two people at the Hotel at Waterwalk in January 2020. Young pleaded guilty to shooting and killing George Kirksey and Alicia Roman. Young will not face the death penalty. Earlier this year, the ACLU challenged the constitutionality of the death penalty in Kansas, using Young’s case as a benchmark to focus on race and racial violence in Kansas and a practice known as death qualification in jury selection.

Death qualification is an aspect of jury selection in which jurors opposed to the death penalty can be excluded.

According to an affidavit, the person who called 911 was inside the hotel room at the time of the shooting. That person reported that Kirksey went outside to smoke, then came back into the room several minutes later, but did not lock the door. That person told police a short time later, Young walked in the room and fired two shots at Kirksey, who fell to the floor. Young then crouched down to observe Kirskey before firing two shots at Roman, who also fell to the ground.

