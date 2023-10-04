3 of 4 Kansas representatives vote against McCarthy ouster as House speaker

Now former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., shown on Thursday, May 25, 2023, speaking to reporters about the debt limit negotiations, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the first time in U.S. History, the House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to oust its speaker as California Representative Kevin McCarthy lost his gavel.

Representing Kansas in the U.S. House are three Republicans and one Democrat. All three Republicans: Ron Estes, Tracey Mann and Jake LaTurner voted against removing McCarthy while Democrat Sharice Davids voted in favor of the ouster.

12 News reached out to the lawmakers Tuesday, but as of late Tuesday night, Estes is the only one of the four giving his reaction. Tuesday afternoon, Estes’ office provided the following statement from the congressman:

“The overwhelming majority of House conservatives are focused on addressing our nation’s most pressing problems – continually increasing inflation that hurts Kansas families and businesses, our more than $33,000,000,000,000 in debt and our porous southern border that in the last year has let in enough fentanyl to kill every American 20 times over,” said Rep. Estes. “Dragging out internal personality disputes doesn’t help conservatives govern or achieve policy wins, and we should instead focus on championing our conservative legislative agenda and exposing the harms of Bidenflation and the Biden family culture of corruption.”

