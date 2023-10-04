Another cold front is headed this way

Frost remains a concern at the start of the weekend
Much chillier weather is headed to Kansas soon
Much chillier weather is headed to Kansas soon(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a brief warm up on Thursday, another cold front will hit the area before the end of the week and temperatures will turn much chillier Friday. It will even be cool enough for the first frost potential coming up Saturday morning, and much of the state could be at risk.

A clearing sky is likely heading into Thursday and lows will fall to the 40s and 50s. Expect a mainly sunny day coming up in the afternoon with highs mainly in the 70s. The wind will be from the north, but should be manageable with speeds under 20.

Friday will have a chance of a few sprinkles or showers impacting some of central and north central Kansas. The biggest change of all will be in the afternoon highs. They will stay in the 50s and 60s, and with a gusty wind from the north, it will feel even cooler.

Watch for frost early Saturday, then a gradual warming trend will kick in later on in the weekend, which will put many areas back up into the 70s by Sunday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clearing sky. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. Wind: N 5-15. High: 80.

Tomorrow Night: Clear to partly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 48.

Fri: High: 63 Turning mostly cloudy and breezy.

Sat: High: 67 Low: 39 Sunny.

Sun: High: 77 Low: 42 Sunny.

Mon: High: 78 Low: 50 Sunny.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 49 Sunny.

Wed: High: 83 Low: 56 Increasing clouds; breezy. A few overnight storms.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Shooting in downtown Wichita
Man shot in downtown Wichita dies, suspect arrested
Toledo police lights
Wichita student arrested after fight, tussle with police officer
Riverfront Stadium
‘90′s Rock in the Park’ concert canceled at Riverfront Stadium
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Strong to severe storms are possible today across the state.
Weather Alert: severe storms likely across the state

Latest News

Rain showers are likely to form this afternoon for South Central and Eastern Kansas.
Wet Wednesday weather for some
Strong to severe storms are possible today across the state.
Weather Alert: severe storms likely across the state
Evening storms will continue to track east
Weather Alert Day - evening storms continue
Strong to severe storms are possible across the state Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Strong cold front coming to Kansas may spark strong to severe storms