Another cold front is headed this way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a brief warm up on Thursday, another cold front will hit the area before the end of the week and temperatures will turn much chillier Friday. It will even be cool enough for the first frost potential coming up Saturday morning, and much of the state could be at risk.

A clearing sky is likely heading into Thursday and lows will fall to the 40s and 50s. Expect a mainly sunny day coming up in the afternoon with highs mainly in the 70s. The wind will be from the north, but should be manageable with speeds under 20.

Friday will have a chance of a few sprinkles or showers impacting some of central and north central Kansas. The biggest change of all will be in the afternoon highs. They will stay in the 50s and 60s, and with a gusty wind from the north, it will feel even cooler.

Watch for frost early Saturday, then a gradual warming trend will kick in later on in the weekend, which will put many areas back up into the 70s by Sunday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clearing sky. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. Wind: N 5-15. High: 80.

Tomorrow Night: Clear to partly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 48.

Fri: High: 63 Turning mostly cloudy and breezy.

Sat: High: 67 Low: 39 Sunny.

Sun: High: 77 Low: 42 Sunny.

Mon: High: 78 Low: 50 Sunny.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 49 Sunny.

Wed: High: 83 Low: 56 Increasing clouds; breezy. A few overnight storms.

