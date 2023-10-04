DCF leaders face questions about Zoey Felix as concerns rise about lack of intervention

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - DCF officials were in the hot seat during a meeting comprised of child welfare groups Wednesday morning as questions arise regarding the organization’s involvement with Zoey Felix and her family.

In the past two years alone Topeka Police have responded to 23 calls at the house were Zoey Felix sometimes stayed with her mother, Holly Felix.

Included in the list of incidents is a September 5th welfare check alleging a child was living at the address without electricity. TPD confirmed the house was without power but learned the child was not staying there permanently. The incident was reported to DCF.

“So I actually do not have the legal ability to say anything in a public setting until certain additional things happen and related to making a finding of abuse or neglect,” says Laura Howard, secretary for children and families at DCF. “And I know it sounds it sounds technical, but it’s a lot it’s really about protecting children and families.”

Records show that on June 15th Holly Felix was put on an 18-month probation for aggravated battery, for which she received a felony conviction and DUI.

Her probationary period started in mid June, a condition of which prohibits Holly from contacting her daughter Zoey. It’s unclear if that condition was upheld.

Despite public outcry at conditions in which Zoey Felix was living and the lack of action to improve them, DCF maintains its confidence in the services it provides.

“Ultimately, we have to have those robust services at the community level and across all of our systems to meet those needs.” says Howard.

Senator Molly Baumgardner pressed Howard for answers in a meeting Wednesday morning.

“Could you help explain why it is that you are not going to comment about the five year old girl publicly today and the circumstances around her rape and murder?” she asked.

While one court document shows the no-contact order, Shawnee County Corrections Director Brian Cole told us that it’s a standard form, and since DCF did not remove Zoey from the home, and there was no order ending parental rights, probation supervision went forward she would continue providing care.

