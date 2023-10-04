Drought causing problems for unpaved roads in Ellis County

ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Even with some much-needed rain Tuesday in Ellis County, the extended drought continues to be problematic. The dry conditions are taking a toll on county roads.

“When we get these droughts like this, our limestone or chalk roads, they start to break down,” Ellis County Public Works Director Brendan Mackay explained.

Without adequate rainfall, the rocks that make up the roads dry up. When cars drive over them, little pebbles make it difficult to keep traction.

“The soft areas, as you’re traveling through it, it’s almost like going through a snow bank,” Mackay said.

Mackay said county crews are doing what they can to fix the roads.

“The only way to fix it is to apply water. It will help form a crust on the road,” he said. “But if we don’t get enough moisture to soak back in all the way through the road bed, it’ll powder back out like it’s doing now.”

Mackay’s message to Ellis County drivers is to be patient.

“We’ve got 1,376 miles roughly to maintain and three water trucks and one tanker truck,” he said. “So unfortunately we can’t be everywhere al at once, but we’re doing what we can.”

You can find further information on Ellis County’s road system and efforts to improve and maintain its roads on the Public Works page of the county’s website.

