Greensburg City Council votes to keep police department

Aerial view of Greensburg, Kansas
Aerial view of Greensburg, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREENSBURG, Kan. (KWCH) - The Greensburg City Council voted Tuesday night to keep its police department and move forward with a hiring committee for a new chief.

The police department consists of two full-time officers and three part-timers due to budget concerns.

The small Kansas town has faced a declining population of 1,796 in 1990 to 714 in 2021.

Residents said safety and the convenience of calling someone who will respond quickly are most important. If the city council had voted to disband the police department, the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office would have taken over the emergency calls.

