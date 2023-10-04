Man sentenced to 41 years in prison in Wichita teen’s dragging death

Wichita police arrested Kevin Palmer on the charge of felony murder Saturday, February 6, 2021. They say he was driving a stolen SUV in which a 13-year-old girl died after she was dragged while try to exit the vehicle.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County judge sentenced Kevin Palmer to 493 months in prison on Wednesday in the dragging death of 13-year-old Brianna Ibarra.

Police said Palmer stole an SUV in February 2021. The vehicle was left running outside a West Wichita restaurant with Brianna in the back seat.

She tried to escape from the SUV while Palmer was driving but was caught in the seat belt and dragged for several miles on Kellogg. She died from the injuries she suffered.

While Palmer received a sentence of 41 years, it may vary with credit for time served and potential reductions for good behavior.

