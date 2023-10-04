Report shows child death rates down in Kansas, concerns remain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On the surface, the news is encouraging: Child deaths in Kansas continue to decline to the lowest level since the 1990s. But concerns remain with challenges persisting.

The report comes from the State Child Death Review Board, a group that’s been investigating the causes of death for Kansas kids from birth through the age of 17.

Starting with the positives from the 2023 report, it show Kansas hitting the lowest number of child deaths since the review board’s creating in 1994. This year’s report looks at data from 2021, the most recent available. It shows for 2021, 349 deaths in the age range from birth to 17. About half of those deaths were natural causes, which the review board found, have declined significantly in the last five years.

However, among concerns, the board reports reported seeing increases in child deaths caused by homicides, weapons and drugs. Homicides reached 32 in 2021, about double 2020 and higher than any of the five years reviewed in the report.

Firearm deaths are also up in the report to 33 in 2021. That’s more than the number of child deaths from car crashes, which was 36. Nearly all of the firearm-related deaths are related to homicides and suicides, the report found.

Fentanyl is also blamed for a sharp increase in drug-related deaths in Kansas kids, going from zero to 20 overdoses deaths combined for 2020 and 2021. The review board said in many of those cases, the kids were unaware fentanyl was in the substance they were taking.

The report on child deaths in Kansas also has about two dozens recommendations including improved reporting and investigation of child abuse and neglect. Also recommended are increased access to crisis and mental health services for kids and improvements to the process of investigating child deaths. None of the recommendations address firearms.

The Child Death Review Board of Kansas also saw the number of sleep-related infant deaths increasing overall during the five years of the report, including 51 in 2021. The report notes racial disparities with Black children having a higher rate of death than the state average in all categories except suicide.

You can see the full report from the State Child Death Review Board below.

