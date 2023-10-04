Rescues explain hesitation to sign new contract with KHS

Rescue groups argue parts of KHS contract violate 1st Amendment
By Joe Baker
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society is asking local rescues to sign a new agreement if they want to be associated with the Wichita Animal Shelter. But rescue groups say they’re hesitant to sign off because the agreement states that partners must refrain from making negative comments about KHS and the Wichita Animal Shelter.

The concerned groups said they’re upset about wording in the agreement, saying it violates their First Amendment rights. In the “culture agreement’ portion, the document asks all participants to treat each other with respect and professionalism. That includes refraining from posting or sharing information that is confidential, misleading or harmful and labeling the Wichita Animal Shelter as a “high kill shelter.”

Always and Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary, in Spring Hill, is among the groups that haven’t signed off on the agreement with KHS.

“We can’t knowingly sign this agreement, knowing that we don’t... We have never policed comments on our public Facebook page, nor have we promoted or villainized Wichita Animal Shelter or KHS as a villain,” said Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary founder Jennifer Dulski.

KHS CEO Aaron Walker indicated the objective with the new agreement is focused on the collaboration.

“Make sure that we are working as partners who respect each other, that we are not tearing each other down,” he said. “We can do more for animals than we can if we are picking at each other and trying to pick each other apart.”

