Tallgrass Film Festival kicks off in Wichita

The Tallgrass Film Festival kicks off Thursday at various venues around Wichita.
The Tallgrass Film Festival kicks off Thursday at various venues around Wichita.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Tallgrass Film Festival kicks off Thursday in Wichita. It runs through Oct. 8.

Officials with the festival said their goal is to bring a new cinematic experience to the city.

Multiple films will be shown at several different venues. The box office and merchandise stand will be open daily during the festival from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can find more information about the Tallgrass Film Festival here: https://tallgrassfilm.org/

