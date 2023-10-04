Tallgrass Film Festival kicks off in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Tallgrass Film Festival kicks off Thursday in Wichita. It runs through Oct. 8.

Officials with the festival said their goal is to bring a new cinematic experience to the city.

Multiple films will be shown at several different venues. The box office and merchandise stand will be open daily during the festival from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can find more information about the Tallgrass Film Festival here: https://tallgrassfilm.org/

