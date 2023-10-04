Wet Wednesday weather for some

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Last night’s storms are gone, and the day ahead looks quiet, but cooler. However, afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 70s are on target for early October.

Another wave of energy moving out of northern Oklahoma into southern Kansas will produce an area of showers and storms this afternoon/evening. Most/all the activity will be along and east of the turnpike, and nothing heavy nor severe is expected.

Another cold front will march across the state Thursday night into Friday. While little, if any rain accompanies the cold front, high temperatures will tumble into the 60s and 70s. Our nights will be even colder in the 30s and 40s with frost possible across northwest Kansas.

Looking ahead… after a cool but beautiful weekend, summer makes a comeback next week. Ample sunshine and a stronger wind from the south will send afternoon temperatures into the 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, cooler; a few afternoon showers. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 75.

Tonight: An evening shower, then decreasing clouds. Wind: NE/N 5-10. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. Wind: N 10-20. High: 80.

Fri: Low: 48. High: 66. Partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler.

Sat: Low: 39. High: 67. Sunny.

Sun: Low: 42. High: 77. Sunny.

Mon: Low: 50. High: 78. Sunny.

Tue: Low: 51. High: 82. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com