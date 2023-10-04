Wichita East High School prepares to celebrate 100 years of history

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - What started out as Wichita High School in 1873, the city’s first high school, became Wichita East School when the doors opened at Douglas and Grove on October 8, 1923. Now, the high school is celebrating its 100-year anniversary.

The east side of the building and the building’s tower were added on. “East” was called Wichita High School until North High School opened in 1929. Over the past 100 years, more than 55,000 students have graduated from East High.

Principal Sara Richardson said students and staff are excited to them welcome back for this weekend’s celebration.

“We have alumni coming all the way back from the 40s, every decade since the 40s, that we know about to current alumni,” she said.

This weekend’s events kick off Friday with a pep assembly at 8 a.m. The Blue Aces, a mascot chosen by the student body in 1929, will take on the Emporia Spartans at 4 p.m. in the school’s first and only varsity game played on campus.

“We don’t get to do a lot of things on our campus, and so they (students) really wanted to do a game. And it wasn’t just our football program, it was all of our kids wanted to come to something on campus,” said Richardson.

The school had to move the game up to 4 p.m. because there are no lights on the field. Richardson said bleachers are being brought in for fans and risers for a student section. Everyone is encouraged to bring chairs because there may be standing room only.

“We’re expecting a huge crowd. We have alumni cheerleaders coming back and alumni band members and our band is going to do a 100-year show at the end of the game. So, that’s going to be exciting.” she said.

Darham Rogers graduated from East High in 1999 and holds a deep family connection to the school.

“In the ‘60s and ‘70s, a few of my aunts and uncles went here. My grandfather taught here in the late 70s, early 80s. And then, currently, both my sister and I teach here, and we both graduated from here as well,” Rogers said.

Having taught at East High for 17 years and being an alumnus, Rogers has seen a lot of change over time. But, he said some things have remained the same.

“As far as culturally, it’s always been a diverse school. It’s always been the most diverse school in the area and that hasn’t changed. That’s one of the things that I’ve always valued about it, and that’s one of the reasons I wanted to work here,” Rogers said.

With a student population of about 2,350, East High is the largest school in Kansas. Richardson said it still maintains its connection to the community.

“We take a lot of pride in being the original, heart of the city, heart of the community. And our current kids, the legacy of multiple generational families that come through here are very excited to celebrate their family’s history, their school’s history. And, we’re doing a nice job of bridging the gap between the past and the present and then on to the future.”

The celebration doesn’t end on Friday. East High School will host a parade with over 70 entrants starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The route will run along Douglas from Hydraulic to Grove. A block party will then be held on the front lawn at 11 a.m. to include building tours, performances by the alumni band and choir, speakers, activities, food and more.

