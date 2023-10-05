60+ head of bison set to be auctioned off at Central Kansas wildlife refuge

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 60 head of Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks raised bison are set to be auctioned off at a Central Kansas wildlife refuge.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that on Nov. 1, wildlife officials will host a public auction for excess bison in the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The event will start at 11 a.m. at the Maxwell Refuge - about 6 miles north of Canton in McPherson Co. Participants and watchers alike are welcome.

KDWP noted that Maxwell Wildlife Refuge is managed specifically to preserve the area’s prairie heritage. Herds of bison and elk are maintained with both species being native to Kansas grasslands. However, the refuge can only support a certain number of each, therefore excess bison are sometimes sold at public auction.

In 2023, the Department said a total of 62 bison will be auctioned to include:

  • 10 cows
  • 10 yearling heifers
  • 12 2-year-old bulls
  • 11 yearling bulls
  • 9 bull calves
  • 10 heifer calves

Wildlife officials indicated that heifer calves that are older than 6 months will be vaccinated for brucellosis and certificates will be issued. Those who are interested in placing a bid should fill out the bidder registration form which will be available on-site.

According to KDWP, buyers are required to pick up bison on the day of the sale or make arrangements with the refuge before the sale. Animals become the responsibility of the buyer upon settlement on auction day. Load-out assistance will be available until dusk and trailers should be covered or lined as bison travel best in dark conditions.

The Department noted that cash and personal checks - if accompanied by a notarized authorization letter from the issuing bank - will be accepted. KDWP reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

