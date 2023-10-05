Andover Public Library pauses social media presence after threats during ‘Banned Books Week’

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - A local library facing criticism and online threats in its efforts to recognize Banned Books Week. Some of the comments are now forcing the Andover Public Library to take a break from social media.

It comes as libraries nationwide have faced attempts to censor books and other materials. The last few years have seen a sharp uptick in the movement.

The American Library Association said many of the books are about people of color or members of the LGBTQ community. When Andover Public Library shared a post about one of those books, it started getting the attention of people nowhere close to the library.

During the Banned Books Week, Andover Public Library was looking to recognize some of those titles.

“Seeking to list banned books, some of the most common banned books across the country that are in our collection. Monday, it was Captain Underpants,” said Andover Public Library Director Tom Taylor.

The social media post on Tuesday featured a genderqueer book. According to the American Library Association, the nonfiction memoir was the most challenged book last year.

“It’s about a young person coming to grips with their own gender identity,” said Taylor.

The library’s director said the post quickly started getting people’s attention, including from those outside of the Andover community.

“You know, it was actually some good discourse but then it kind of turned into name calling and the library started receiving images of woodchippers, threats to destroy the books in our library. I thought it had gone too far. Staff were feeling uncomfortable,” said Taylor.

These last few years have become more challenging for public and school libraries. The ALA’s Office of Intellectual Freedom has recorded a dramatic rise in attempts to ban or restrict books to well over 1,250 last year. Through August of this year, it’s nearly 700.

The ALA said more of these attempts are seeking to remove multiple titles.

“It’s unfortunate when people dislike like, when they get upset, but it’s gone beyond that in the last few years,” said Taylor. “Library boards across the country are being threatened. Not here, I want to emphasize that. Not in Andover.”

Taylor said as a public library everyone is served - all people of all ages.

“We don’t have an agenda. We believe in access, though. We believe that people have the right to choose what they want to read and what they want their children to or not read,” he said.

Taylor said genderqueer is part of the library’s general collection for young adults and up. The library has a policy to review titles in its collection.

Taylor said the Andover Public Library also receives messages of support from the community and libraries across Kansas.

The ALA reports eight attempts to ban books in Kansas so far, through August 31 of this year, and that was for 28 titles.

Last year, there were 30 attempts for more than 90 titles.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com