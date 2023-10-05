Another cold front is coming to Kansas

A cold front is coming to the state Friday and will drop temperatures significantly.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is a clear, calm, and cool morning across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80as this afternoon underneath sunny skies.

Another cold front will march across the state tonight into Friday. A few showers will accompany the cold front, mainly over north central and northeast Kansas, but nothing heavy is expected.

The bigger story will be tumbling temperatures. Highs in the lower 60s on Friday will feel like the 50s when you factor in the gusty north wind. By Friday night into early Saturday morning, patchy frost is possible with lows in the middle to upper 30s.

Looking ahead… after a cool but beautiful weekend, summer makes a comeback next week. Ample sunshine and a stronger wind from the south will send afternoon temperatures into the 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and mild. Wind: N 5-15. High: 80.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: Clouds early, then clearing, breezy, and cooler. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 63.

Sat: Low: 37. High: 68. Sunny.

Sun: Low: 42. High: 77. Sunny.

Mon: Low: 50. High: 78. Sunny.

Tue: Low: 49. High: 82. Mostly sunny.

Wed: Low: 56. High: 83. Increasing clouds, breezy; overnight storms.

