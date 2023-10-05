Boom!: World renowned artists brighten Salina during festival

Mural painted during the second annual Street Art and Mural Festival.
Mural painted during the second annual Street Art and Mural Festival.(KWCH)
By Austin Morton and KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) -World renowned artists bring more color to Salina this week with the second annual Boom Street Art and Mural Festival. It’s a citywide project where artists create murals across the town in a variety of styles.

“After the first [Boom Festival] went down and we saw the community reaction to the work, the second was immediately planned,” said artists Joe Iurato.

Boom Festival brings artists from around the world to Salina, aiming to enhance the city’s visual landscape with a variety of talent.

‘These artists are some of the best that are working today, and most of them literally travel state to state, country to country painting murals,” Iurato said.

As projects, including the festivals tallest mural, drew closer to completion, people stopped to appreciate the work, expressing awe by what they saw. Those reactions are what many artists hope for.

“It’s an amazing feeling to bring the art to a place like this where it’s genuinely welcomed by the people,” Iurato said.

While this year’s Boom Festival isn’t over, plans are already beginning for next year.

