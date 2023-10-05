Breezy, much cooler Friday

Highs in the low to mid 60s
Forecast high temperatures Friday.
Forecast high temperatures Friday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that much cooler weather is on the way for the next couple of days, along with the potential for frost this weekend.

It will be a cool start to the day Friday with morning low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Afternoon highs will only reach the low to mid 60s, which will be about 15 to 20 degrees cooler than Thursday.

North winds will be gusty behind a cold front with gusts between 20 and 30 mph likely.

The north breeze will continue to bring in cooler air, and by Saturday morning, low temperatures will fall into the 30s statewide. Patchy frost will be possible, especially over northern Kansas where temperatures will be the coldest.

Cooler weather will continue on Saturday with highs in the mid 60s to near 70. Warmer weather will return starting Sunday and continuing through mid next week with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Rain chances will hold off for several days, but a potential storm system could bring rain back to Kansas by mid to late next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 48

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds, breezy and cooler. Wind: NW/N 15-25; gusty. High: 63

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 37

Sat: High: 66 Sunny.

Sun: High: 78 Low: 43 Sunny.

Mon: High: 77 Low: 50 Sunny.

Tue: High: 81 Low: 50 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 59 Partly cloudy and breezy; scattered evening/overnight storms.

Thu: High: 69 Low: 54 Scattered showers and storms. Breezy.

