City of Wichita remains in Stage 1 drought response

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With most of Sedgwick County still experiencing severe to extreme drought conditions, the City of Wichita remains under Stage 1 of its drought response plan, which Wichita has been under for most of 2023.

While at Stage 1, Wichita takes three primary measures: implementation of an internal conservation plan, enacting the water rebate program and reducing lawn and gardening water usage.

City spokesperson Megan Lovely said on Thursday that Cheney Reservoir, from which Wichita gets half of its drinking water, is at a 79 percent 12-month moving average. To drop to Stage 2, the average must be lower than 70 percent. Lovely said Wichita will likely remain in Stage 1 until the late first quarter of 2024 or early second quarter, when additional rain could keep Wichita out of drought conditions.

“I’ve never seen (Cheney Reservoir) this low,” Wichita mayor Brandon Whipple said Thursday. “Our goal as we move forward is to be responsible stewards of the natural resources and to make sure we hopefully make the right decisions now so we don’t wind up in a more restrictive environment with Stage 2 and Stage 3 of our drought plan. We’re asking folks to conserve water when they can and to help us get through this so we can stay in Stage 1 and not have to get into some of the more restrictive parts of our plan.”

