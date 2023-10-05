Dick Butkus, Chicago Bears linebacker and Hall of Famer, dies at 80, reports say

Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL...
Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Chicago.(Nam Y. Huh | AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Dick Butkus, a legendary former linebacker for the Chicago Bears and Pro Football Hall of Famer, has died, according to reports.

He was 80 years old.

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame website, Butkus played as the Chicago Bears’ middle linebacker for nine years.

In the same year as his rookie season, Butkus was named first-team All-NFL, an honor he would record five more times.

Butkus also played in the Pro Bowl following his rookie season and in each of the next seven years.

Three years after suffering a serious right knee injury in 1970 that didn’t respond completely to surgery, Butkus retired.

He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979, his first year of eligibility.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-9 Kreed poses with a mule deer he found and the rifle used to poach it on Dec. 5, 2022.
Kansas poacher pays fine, forfeits rifle after ‘coyote’ found to be mule deer
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot up to $1.4 billion after no one matches all the numbers and hits it rich
Wichita police arrested Kevin Palmer on the charge of felony murder Saturday, February 6, 2021....
Man sentenced to 41 years in prison in Wichita teen’s dragging death
Now former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., shown on Thursday, May 25, 2023, speaking...
3 of 4 Kansas representatives vote against McCarthy ouster as House speaker
Riverfront Stadium
‘90′s Rock in the Park’ concert canceled at Riverfront Stadium

Latest News

15-year-old killed after being hit by a truck
15-year-old killed after being hit by a truck
The contest is open to 10 and 11-year-old Kansas residents. Kids can design a t-shirt that will...
Children Advocacy Centers of Kansas launches t-shirt contest
FILE - Trump Organization senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney returns to the...
Trump’s penthouse value estimate boosted by millions due to his fame, execs testify in fraud trial
Hosted by the Junior League of Wichita, Holiday Galleria runs October 5-7 in Century II Expo...
18th annual Holiday Galleria kicks off at Century II