False emergency calls reported with automated feature on newer iPhones

An automated feature on new iPhones raises concerns with reports of false 911 calls.
By Branden Stitt and KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An automated feature on new iPhones raises concerns with reports of false 911 calls. If you have an iPhone 14 or newer, the feature called Crash Detection, designed to call 911 for its owner when it detects that there’s been a serious crash. The problem with the technology is that sometimes a drop is all it takes for the emergency call to happen.

These false alerts present problems for dispatchers and first responders. Justin Bowlin with Butler County Emergency Communications discussed what he’s heard with the false alarms from Crash Detection alerts.

“You’re able to kinda hear vehicle noises still. Like it’s still in motion or you can hear music on the radio or people talking,” he said.

However, even if it seems the 911 call is a false alarm, the emergency response might still be deployed. If those people aren’t’ talking to a dispatcher, they have to send help.

“You can take an assumption that they’ve done something on their phone, done a text message and just tossed it in the seat,” Bowlin said. “Was that force from their phone enough to say that a crash happened?”

Until they know different, first responders have to go. Because if a crash did happen, time is of the essence.

“If there’s a way that a violent action from your phone can send you help when you can’t reach your phone because you’re stuck somewhere in your vehicle, you know, that might end up saving your life that way,” Bowlin said.

But if you’re not in a crash and your phone errantly senses that one did happen, dispatchers need to hear from you.

“Hearing from you is definitely a handy piece for us because it’s not a real emergency and we have another real emergency going on that we can send our responders to,” Bowlin said. “It’s saving that resource at that time.”

If your phone detects a crash that didn’t happen, try to cancel the call. If you can’t do that, make sure to call dispatchers and let them know you’re okay.

Dispatchers don’t recommend turning off turning off the Cash Detection feature unless you know that whatever you’re doing could trigger an activation when there’s not an actual emergency.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

