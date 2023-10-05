Former Marion police chief files response to reporter’s lawsuit against him

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In the latest development in a small-town Kansas story that’s gained national attention, former Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody filed a response to a newspaper reporter’s lawsuit against him. Cody is denying the initial complaint filed by Marion County Record reporter Deb Gruver.

The former police chief claims in his filing that the KBI reviewed the search warrant applications that he said allowed him to raid the Marion County Record office and two homes, including that of the newspaper’s owner and Marion’s vice mayor.

With the KBI handling the investigation in the case that led to Cody’s suspension and resignation soon after, the former chief alleges that it’s a conflict of interest for the agency to investigate, as, he claims, the KBI reviewed those warrants.

Additionally, Cody’s filing says the KBI never advised him that his affidavits or the warrants themselves lacked probable cause.

Marion County Record owner Eric Meyer said local police raided the newspaper’s office and his home on Aug. 11, seizing computers, cellphones and reporting materials.

The incident gained national and international news headlines and sparked response from press freedom groups raising constitutional questions. A reporter with the Marion County Record is suing the now former Marion police chief.

Gruver’s lawsuit accuses Cody of violating her First and Fourth Amendment rights and seeks more than $150,000 in compensatory and punitive damages. The lawsuit states that on the day of the raid, Chief Cody seized her personal cell phone. However, his application for the search warrant did not mention Gruver or the phone as evidence of a crime. Gruver is calling for a jury trial.

In a search warrant affidavit from the Aug. 11 raids on the Marion County Record office and homes, Cody wrote that he was investigating identity theft and unlawful acts concerning computers. Cody suggested that the raids were based on the belief that a reporter unlawfully obtained driving records of a local restaurant owner before the newspaper published a story about her.

Days after the raid, Marion County’s attorney withdrew the search warrants due to insignificant evidence.

