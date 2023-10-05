Fundraiser for Exploration Place addition part of Wichita Junior League milestone celebration

In 2025 the Wichita Junior League will celebrate its 100th year. To mark that, it is raising money to create a state-of-the-art water cascade playscape.
By Laine Alter
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In 2025 the Wichita Junior League will celebrate its 100th year. To mark that, it is raising money to create a state-of-the-art water cascade playscape at Exploration Place.

“We feel like the water play cascade destination playscape is just the perfect gift, the perfect legacy for us to celebrate the leagues 100th anniversary,” said Lynn Ward.

Junior League is working to raise the $2,000,000 it will take to build the 5 1/2-acre sized project. The group says it will bring a lot more than just fun to the area.

“We are absolutely positive that it will not only bring people to Wichita but when employers are bringing in families to look at Wichita this is going to be a very big bonus for their family,” said Cindy Carnahan.

Wichita Junior League started in 1925, and is not only known for donating money, but also its huge volunteer presence in the community.

Caption

“It’s difficult to find a non-profit in town that hasn’t had some involvement by Junior League,” said Ward.

Not only will the group fund the new playscape, but also help create an ongoing volunteer presence at Exploration Place, a lasting legacy to keep the group going another 100 years.

Click here to get tickets to the Junior League’s largest fundraiser, Holiday Galleria: https://www.century2.com/events/detail/galleria-2023.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Shooting in downtown Wichita
Man shot in downtown Wichita dies, suspect arrested
Toledo police lights
Wichita student arrested after fight, tussle with police officer
Riverfront Stadium
‘90′s Rock in the Park’ concert canceled at Riverfront Stadium
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Strong to severe storms are possible today across the state.
Weather Alert: severe storms likely across the state

Latest News

Junior League of Wichita
Junior League of Wichita through the years
In 2025 the Wichita Junior League will celebrate its 100th year. To mark that, it is raising...
Fundraiser for Exploration Place addition part of Wichita Junior League milestone celebration
The report comes from the State Child Death Review Board, a group that’s been investigating the...
Report shows child death rates down in Kansas, concerns remain
Footage from crews battling a wildfire
Kansas Forest Service introduces risk map to assist in fight against wildfires