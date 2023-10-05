Fundraiser for Exploration Place addition part of Wichita Junior League milestone celebration

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In 2025 the Wichita Junior League will celebrate its 100th year. To mark that, it is raising money to create a state-of-the-art water cascade playscape at Exploration Place.

“We feel like the water play cascade destination playscape is just the perfect gift, the perfect legacy for us to celebrate the leagues 100th anniversary,” said Lynn Ward.

Junior League is working to raise the $2,000,000 it will take to build the 5 1/2-acre sized project. The group says it will bring a lot more than just fun to the area.

“We are absolutely positive that it will not only bring people to Wichita but when employers are bringing in families to look at Wichita this is going to be a very big bonus for their family,” said Cindy Carnahan.

Wichita Junior League started in 1925, and is not only known for donating money, but also its huge volunteer presence in the community.

“It’s difficult to find a non-profit in town that hasn’t had some involvement by Junior League,” said Ward.

Not only will the group fund the new playscape, but also help create an ongoing volunteer presence at Exploration Place, a lasting legacy to keep the group going another 100 years.

