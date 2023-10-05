Garden City Fire Department identifies 2 killed in house fire, confirms cause

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Fire Department said its investigation with the Kansas State Fire Marshal concluded a weekend house fire that killed two people was accidental “due to unattended cooking.”

The GCFD identified the two people who died as 24-year-old Viridiana Aguirre-Abarca and 53-year-old Cresenciano Aguirre-Ortega.

“The GCFD would like to remind citizens to test their smoke detectors and ensure they are working properly. Additionally, have an escape plan, practice it, and be prepared to use it in the event of a fire,” the department advised.

