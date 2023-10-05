Hail hammers Edwards County town of Lewis

Residents are cleaning up after tennis to baseball-size hail pelted the towns of Larned and Lewis Tuesday evening.
By Austin Morton and KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEWIS, Kan. (KWCH) - The storm roared through quickly, only lasting a couple minutes Tuesday night in the Edwards County town of Lewis. But in a short window of time, the storm caused extensive damage in the community of about 400 people.

The south facing sides of many buildings in Lewis are peppered with holes and broken windows.

“All of a sudden it just came super fast. You just heard the blows” said Lewis resident Carol Seanz of the violent storm.

When she hard these blows, she acted quickly.

“I was in my bedroom and I just heard this loud ‘bang’ on the roof,” she said. “We had our dogs outside, and we ran to get our dogs and tried to get them in.”

Daniela Fulls was in her car when hail started falling.

“It hit the windshield, went straight through the back windshield,” she said. “I just covered with blankets on top of me, and it was scary.”

After the storm passed, Lewis residents came out to assess the damage and on Wednesday, began making repairs where they can and are waiting for insurance adjustors to determine the costs of damages.

