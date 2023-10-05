Holiday Galleria kicks off in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The 18th annual Holiday Galleria: A Day of Shopping, A Year of Giving kicked off in downtown Wichita on Thursday.

Hosted by the Junior League of Wichita, the upscale shopping event takes place October 5-7, 2023, at Century II Expo Hall, and will feature more than 120 regional and national merchants.

Holiday Galleria raises funds to help the Junior League of Wichita fulfill its goal of building a better community. You can hear from some of the organizations positively impacted by the fundraiser below.

For your Holiday Galleria tickets, visit https://selectaseat.com/holiday.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com