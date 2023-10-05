Kansas Forest Service introduces risk map to assist in fight against wildfires

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drought conditions continue to impact a large portion of Kansas and with the dry weather comes the threat of wildfires. The Kansas Forest Service is working to increase preparation with a new tool: a wildfire risk map.

The risk map currently shows the highest wildfire risk east of the Wichita area.

“Typically when we are looking at wildfire risk, there is several factors. The weather is a big part of it, and so we can have different parts of the state experiencing differing risks, depending on what the weather situation is like,” Kansas Forest Service Communications Coordinator Ariel Whitely-Noll said.

In the Wichita area, Derby Fire Chief John Turner discussed how he and his crews are planning ahead.

“When the risk starts to elevate, we’ll bring in more personnel with off-road vehicles and start forming teams to combat this fire,” Turner said.

On its website, the Kansas Forest Service offers prevention measures, financial assistance and wildfire preparedness.

Whitely-Noll said the Kansas Forest Service’s online portal is a beneficial tool to help people across the state.

“Landowners, emergency managers, community managers can get in. You can draw (a) specific polygon around your community and around your property,” she explained.

For Kansans wildfire prevention measures should begin now before wildfire threats ramp up farther.

“It’s incredibly important. The time to think about wildfires is now, not when it’s happening,” Whitely-Noll said.

Chief Turner said for citizens, preventative measures “could be the difference between saving their structure and keeping the fire contained.”

