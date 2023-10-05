Kansas man federally indicted, accused of pointing laser at plane

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas man has been federally indicted on one count of aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft.

The U.S. Department of Justice identified 68-year-old Cletis Ringwald, of Lyons, as the defendant in the case. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Kansas Highway Patrol are investigating.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) states that pointing a laser at an aircraft is a federal crime that can result in criminal and civil prosecution. People who shine lasers at aircraft face FAA fines of up to $11,000 per violation and up to $30,800 for multiple laser incidents.

In 2022, 9,457 laser strikes were reported to the FAA. So far this year, 7,450 laser strikes have been reported with 78 coming from Kansas.

