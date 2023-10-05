Lansing inmate serving child sex crimes sentence pronounced dead

Michael Aineta
Michael Aineta(Kansas Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - A man convicted of child sex crimes in 2022 has been pronounced dead after he was taken from Lansing Correctional Facility to the KU Medical Center.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says that on Wednesday, Oct. 4, first responders transported Michael Aineta, 40, to the University of Kansas Medical Center from the Lansing Correctional Facility. Medical personnel pronounced him dead on arrival.

KDOC noted that Aineta’s cause of death remains pending the results of an independent autopsy. Per protocol, when an inmate dies in state custody, the death is investigated by KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. This investigation remains ongoing.

The Department indicated that Aineta was serving a 190-month - nearly 16-year - sentence for the rape and criminal sodomy of a child under the age of 14 in Seward Co. He was convicted in October 2022 for the June 2022 crime.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-9 Kreed poses with a mule deer he found and the rifle used to poach it on Dec. 5, 2022.
Kansas poacher pays fine, forfeits rifle after ‘coyote’ found to be mule deer
Wichita police arrested Kevin Palmer on the charge of felony murder Saturday, February 6, 2021....
Man sentenced to 41 years in prison in Wichita teen’s dragging death
Now former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., shown on Thursday, May 25, 2023, speaking...
3 of 4 Kansas representatives vote against McCarthy ouster as House speaker
Riverfront Stadium
‘90′s Rock in the Park’ concert canceled at Riverfront Stadium
All phones, unless fully powered off, will display a message like the one in this file photo.
National emergency alert test to blare on all phones Wednesday

Latest News

“I reported it,” said Williams. “I’m sure we all have reported it several times, but nothing...
Neighbors raised concerns about 5-year-old murdered in Topeka before her death, say no action was taken
Kansas economic outlook 4
Kansas economic outlook 3
Kansas economic outlook 2