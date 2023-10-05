Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in downtown Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 18-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of another 18-year-old.

Thursday afternoon, Tyshon Jacques appeared in Sedgwick County Courtroom to hear the formal charges against him.

Wichita police said around 3:16 p.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to a shooting downtown at the intersection of 3rd Street and Broadway. Police said 18-year-old Jaqualen Dupree of Wichita was driving a car when he was shot. Those who were in the car at the time of the shooting jumped out and ran, leaving Dupree behind. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police identified Jacques as the shooter through their investigation. He was arrested following a brief foot chase near Kellogg Drive and Topeka Street.

Jacques remains in the Sedgwick County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He’s due back in court on October 24 at 1:30 p.m.

