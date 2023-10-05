Pheasants scarce as quail, prairie chickens remain abundant in Kansas

PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2023 Kansas Upland Game Bird Forecast predicts a low chance of success for those who have their sites set on pheasants, however, quail and greater prairie chickens should be abundant.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks released its 2023 Kansas Upland Game Bird Forecast online and in print. The booklet is produced each year from data collected during the spring calling surveys for pheasants, quail and prairie chickens, as well as late-summer roadside surveys for pheasants and quail.

When it comes to quail, the KDWP said the Sunflower State continues to support above-average populations with numbers similar to 2022, including significant increases in the western regions of the state. Rains greatly improved habitat conditions and given the high populations seen in the spring and summer, staff expect to see even higher populations in the brood survey.

Despite these prime conditions, the Department said brood detections dropped. This could be due to the abundant habitat available. Still, the state maintains one of the strongest populations in the nation. The best chances will be in the central regions into the Flint Hills with quality opportunities scattered throughout the remaining regions.

As for pheasants, KDWP indicated that intense drought conditions in 2022 reduced populations and available nesting cover for 2023. Rain this summer improved habitat conditions for chicks, which should have improved the survival of broods. However, lack of cover and low populations prevented any major improvements in population.

The Department noted that the High Plains region of the western third of Kansas saw some improvement but the population remains low after sharp declines in the previous year. The North Central Smoky Hills region remained good despite the drought but dropped to levels on par with the rest of the state. The statewide index is similar to the previous drought cycle.

According to the KDWP, recovery from pheasant declines will most likely take longer as habitats have declined with the drop in CRP enrollment - acres enrolled in the CRP program were released for emergency cattle forage across most of Kansas. This will impact hunter success as well as the amount of nesting cover for pheasants again next year. While opportunities still exist where the habitat is maintained, hunters will be challenged to find conditions prime for the kill and should be prepared to work for birds.

Lastly, the Department said Kansas is home to both greater and lesser prairie chickens. Both require a landscape with mostly native grass and benefit from a few interspersed grain fields. Greater prairie chickens are found mostly in tallgrass and mixed-grass prairies in the eastern and northern parts of the state. Numbers have recently expanded and the range has started to creep into the northwest part of the state as chickens leave the eastern regions.

Wildlife officials said drought conditions most likely impacted production, however, chickens are usually less volatile than other upland bird species and production is harder to estimate. Hunting opportunities will be best in the Smoky Hills Region this fall where populations have been stable and public access is abundant.

The Department noted that the Southwest Prairie Chicken Unit - where lesser prairie chickens are found - will remain closed to hunting in 2023. All prairie chicken hunters are required to purchase a $2.50 prairie chicken permit HERE.

To access the full forecast, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.