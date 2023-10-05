Police seek suspect in attempted abduction of UVA student

Police released photos of a man accused of dragging a college student into a car. (CPD)
Police released photos of a man accused of dragging a college student into a car. (CPD)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR/Gray News) - A search is underway for a man after the attempted abduction of a University of Virginia student on Wednesday, WVIR reports.

The woman managed to escape after she was dragged into a vehicle, authorities said. The vehicle crashed on Cabell Avenue after 9:30 p.m., hitting multiple trees and other automobiles.

Officers found the woman in the area of the crash scene, and she was treated for injuries at UVA Medical Center.

James Robert Allen, 40, was identified by authorities as the suspect. Police said they do not believe Allen knew the woman. He is wanted on charges of strangulation and abduction.

Police urged anyone who spots Allen to call 911 and to not approach him.

Copyright 2023 WVIR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-9 Kreed poses with a mule deer he found and the rifle used to poach it on Dec. 5, 2022.
Kansas poacher pays fine, forfeits rifle after ‘coyote’ found to be mule deer
Wichita police arrested Kevin Palmer on the charge of felony murder Saturday, February 6, 2021....
Man sentenced to 41 years in prison in Wichita teen’s dragging death
Now former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., shown on Thursday, May 25, 2023, speaking...
3 of 4 Kansas representatives vote against McCarthy ouster as House speaker
Riverfront Stadium
‘90′s Rock in the Park’ concert canceled at Riverfront Stadium
All phones, unless fully powered off, will display a message like the one in this file photo.
National emergency alert test to blare on all phones Wednesday

Latest News

Victoria Saulter, 27, was booked Oct. 3 with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, an offense...
Day care worker accused of deliberately burning infant’s hand in scalding water
“I reported it,” said Williams. “I’m sure we all have reported it several times, but nothing...
Neighbors raised concerns about 5-year-old murdered in Topeka before her death, say no action was taken
Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks describe building homes alongside Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter,...
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood talk working with the Carters for Habitat for Humanity and new music
Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks describe building homes alongside Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter,...
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood build houses with the Carters for Habitat for Humanity
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken works while traveling by train to Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept. 6,...
US officials bring concerns about migration to Mexico meetings