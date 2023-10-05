Report: Fourth of July fireworks caused 39 injuries, at least 2 fires in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council’s agenda for its next meeting Tuesday, Oct. 10, includes a report going back three months and the 2023 Independence Day Fireworks season. This “season” covered several days starting in the last week of June and carrying through the Fourth of July (June 27-July 5), a timeframe when fireworks were legally sold and shot off in the city.

The summary in the fireworks review, provided by the Wichita Fire Department, showed 39 people in Wichita seeking medical attention for fireworks-related injuries and of four structure fires, the department confirmed two were fireworks-related. WFD said the 39 who sought medical attention for fireworks-related injuries ranged in age from nine months to 59 years old. Twenty seven of the injured were males, the report said.

“The leading cause of injury for 2023 was mortar/artillery shells, followed by unknown cause and smoke bombs,” the fire department said.

WFD said the overall number of firework-related fires decreased by one from 2022 and the estimated dollar loss of $60,000 was down by $121,000 compared to last year.

“Year-over-year fireworks injuries increased, with mortar/artillery shells as the leading cause of injury; however, injuries remained consistent with the five-year average of 40,” WFD said.

With the Emergency Dispatch complaint line operated from June 30 to July 5, WFD said calls decreased from 1,224 in 2022 to 1,046 in 2023. The department said 736 of the 1,046 non-emergent calls from June 30 to July 5 were fireworks-related.

You can read WFD’s full Fourth of July fireworks summary below.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com