Topeka man charged with capital murder, rape in death of 5-year-old girl

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with the rape and killing of 5-year-old girl Zoey Felix.

Mickel Cherry was charged with capital murder, first-degree murder and rape.

Officers had responded to a medical call at a Topeka gas station Monday evening and found fire personnel attempting to save the girl. She was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

District Attorney Michael Kagay charged Mickey Cherry with capital murder, first-degree murder and rape on Oct. 5, 2023.

Cherry was arrested the following morning and booked on a $2 million bond.

“I reported it,” said Williams. “I’m sure we all have reported it several times, but nothing was ever done that I’m aware of.” (KCTV5)

Neighbors of Zoey Felix said they reported concerns of neglect for years. They contacted police and Child Protective Services about the child, but nothing was ever done.

Topeka police had been to the girl’s house several times. The most recent police welfare check was in early September. There was no power in the house.

In their report, police wrote, “Officers met with the child who was in good spirits and apparent health. The child was left in the care of their parent, per the custodial agreement. Officers then left the scene.”

KCTV5 Investigates is pushing for DCF records in Zoey Felix’s case. The state has seven days to share what was reported to them before she died because of a new state law passed after the death of Adrian Jones.

A memorial was set up after the death of 5-year-old Zoey Felix. (KCTV5)

