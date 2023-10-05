Wichita police warn of increase in Hyundai, Kia thefts

Hyundai Kia
Hyundai Kia(Hyundai Motor Group)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said it has seen a recent increase in thefts of 2011-2021 Kias and 2015-2021 Hyundais, particularly in the west and southwest Wichita, especially near apartment complexes.

The police department advises owners of these types of vehicles to take the following steps:

  • Lock Your Car: Always ensure your vehicle is securely locked when not in use.
  • Park Inside When Possible: If you have access to a garage or covered parking, consider using it to keep your vehicle safe from thieves.
  • Use Additional Security Measures: Consider adding after-market security equipment such as wheel locks and steering wheel locks to deter theft.
  • Stay Vigilant: If you notice any suspicious activity in your area, don’t hesitate to call 911 immediately. Our officers are here to investigate and keep our community safe.

For any auto theft-related concerns or information, you can contact the WPD Auto Theft Section at 316-268-4336.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

K-9 Kreed poses with a mule deer he found and the rifle used to poach it on Dec. 5, 2022.
Kansas poacher pays fine, forfeits rifle after ‘coyote’ found to be mule deer
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot up to $1.4 billion after no one matches all the numbers and hits it rich
Wichita police arrested Kevin Palmer on the charge of felony murder Saturday, February 6, 2021....
Man sentenced to 41 years in prison in Wichita teen’s dragging death
Now former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., shown on Thursday, May 25, 2023, speaking...
3 of 4 Kansas representatives vote against McCarthy ouster as House speaker
Riverfront Stadium
‘90′s Rock in the Park’ concert canceled at Riverfront Stadium

Latest News

Ross and Rache with a reindeer
Holiday Galleria kicks off in downtown Wichita
Fireworks on the 4th of July
Report: Fourth of July fireworks caused 39 injuries, at least 2 fires in Wichita
Mickel Cherry was charged with capital murder, first-degree murder and rape in the death of...
Topeka man charged with capital murder, rape in death of 5-year-old girl
Wichita police arrested Tyshon Jacques on the charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death...
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in downtown Wichita shooting