Wichita police warn of increase in Hyundai, Kia thefts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said it has seen a recent increase in thefts of 2011-2021 Kias and 2015-2021 Hyundais, particularly in the west and southwest Wichita, especially near apartment complexes.

The police department advises owners of these types of vehicles to take the following steps:

Lock Your Car: Always ensure your vehicle is securely locked when not in use.

Park Inside When Possible: If you have access to a garage or covered parking, consider using it to keep your vehicle safe from thieves.

Use Additional Security Measures: Consider adding after-market security equipment such as wheel locks and steering wheel locks to deter theft.

Stay Vigilant: If you notice any suspicious activity in your area, don’t hesitate to call 911 immediately. Our officers are here to investigate and keep our community safe.

For any auto theft-related concerns or information, you can contact the WPD Auto Theft Section at 316-268-4336.

