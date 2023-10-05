Wichita police warn of increase in Hyundai, Kia thefts
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said it has seen a recent increase in thefts of 2011-2021 Kias and 2015-2021 Hyundais, particularly in the west and southwest Wichita, especially near apartment complexes.
The police department advises owners of these types of vehicles to take the following steps:
- Lock Your Car: Always ensure your vehicle is securely locked when not in use.
- Park Inside When Possible: If you have access to a garage or covered parking, consider using it to keep your vehicle safe from thieves.
- Use Additional Security Measures: Consider adding after-market security equipment such as wheel locks and steering wheel locks to deter theft.
- Stay Vigilant: If you notice any suspicious activity in your area, don’t hesitate to call 911 immediately. Our officers are here to investigate and keep our community safe.
For any auto theft-related concerns or information, you can contact the WPD Auto Theft Section at 316-268-4336.
