You’ll have to wait a long time to see the next annular eclipse after Oct. 14

The annular, or "ring of fire," solar eclipse will be visible on Oct. 14.
The annular, or "ring of fire," solar eclipse will be visible on Oct. 14.(JAXA/NASA, CNN Chile)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – After the upcoming solar eclipse in mid-October, the next one like it won’t appear again until 2046.

The annular, or “ring of fire,” eclipse occurs when the moon is in front of the sun, creating a circle of light with darkness in the middle.

NASA said the Oct. 14 eclipse will be visible in all continental states, including Alaska.

The eclipse starts just after 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct 14, and will last a few minutes in each location.

Remember not to look up at the sun, even during the phenomenon.

You can look at it with certified eclipse glasses or special camera and telescope lenses.

Another option is to watch it streaming on NASA’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-9 Kreed poses with a mule deer he found and the rifle used to poach it on Dec. 5, 2022.
Kansas poacher pays fine, forfeits rifle after ‘coyote’ found to be mule deer
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot up to $1.4 billion after no one matches all the numbers and hits it rich
Wichita police arrested Kevin Palmer on the charge of felony murder Saturday, February 6, 2021....
Man sentenced to 41 years in prison in Wichita teen’s dragging death
Now former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., shown on Thursday, May 25, 2023, speaking...
3 of 4 Kansas representatives vote against McCarthy ouster as House speaker
Riverfront Stadium
‘90′s Rock in the Park’ concert canceled at Riverfront Stadium

Latest News

This satellite image provided by NOAA on Monday, Oct. 2 2023 shows Tropical Storm Philippe,...
Tropical Storm Philippe chugs toward Bermuda on a path to Atlantic Canada and New England
Officials in Tennessee said 12 missing children were located during a two-day operation.
Authorities find 12 missing kids during 2-day lost children operation
An Alabama high school student has been killed while waiting for a school bus.
‘Devastating’: Student killed while waiting for school bus
President Joe Biden speaks as he holds a meeting to receive a briefing on Ukraine in the Oval...
Biden says he had to use Trump-era funds for the border wall. Asked if barriers work, he says ‘No’
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken works while traveling by train to Kyiv, Ukraine,...
Biden administration is resuming deportation flights for Venezuelan migrants, AP sources say