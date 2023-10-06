Airbnb tenant has spent more than 2 years at home and refuses to leave, host says

A Los Angeles Airbnb host claims a woman has been squatting in his property. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/AIRBNB/SASCHA JOVANOVIC/CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - What started as a short-term Airbnb rental has turned into a two-year nightmare, a Los Angeles homeowner said.

He said he can’t get her out of his property.

“It’s just like ... you see the door where she’s in like every single day. We just keep all the curtains closed,” said homeowner Sascha Jovanovic.

He said he has been living a nightmare with an unwanted house guest for more than two years.

Jovanovic had listed his modern studio guest house with stunning views on Airbnb when 55-year-old Elizabeth Hirschhorn booked a stay in September of 2021.

Jovanovic said it was fine for the first four months until February of 2022, when he discovered water damage in the guesthouse and she suddenly prevented him from making any repairs.

“And then from one day to the other day, everything changed so, like, you know, she didn’t want to allow anybody in anymore,” he said.

But he extended her stay through April of 2022.

“I even said to her, like, ‘OK, you can stay another two weeks, you know, at no cost, just so you can relocate yourself,’ and she just then squatted and ... and has never left.” Jovanovic said, and he hasn’t gotten any rent since then.

In one email from that same month, Hirschhorn writes she doesn’t feel safe being forced to vacate with a housing disability and the high risks of COVID-19 complications.

She also cited the city’s tenant protection policies.

Hirschhorn didn’t respond to a request for comment.

“When we can get to trial, she can stand up and tell a jury all these stuff about why she has the right to stay there for free and to get paid to leave, which is crazy,” said Sebastian Rucci, Jovanovic’s attorney.

In a statement, Hirschhorn’s attorney said Jovanovic is a ruthless, unhinged landlord, writing: “He has intentionally not disclosed that he agreed to a long-term lease with the tenant outside of the Airbnb platform. It was never a six-month lease. He lies to cover up all the rent she paid and her willingness to pay even higher rent.”

He went on to say: “This is a malicious smear campaign about a tenant who did not do the things Jovanovic is telling the public she did.”

Airbnb said that the reservation made on its platform ended in March of 2022 and now this is a third-party matter between two individuals.

“So I just hope that this story can be stopped as quickly as possible, and we can go back to normal life,” Jovanovic said.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laser strikes on planes increase, put pilots and passengers in danger
Kansas man federally indicted, accused of pointing laser at plane
“I reported it,” said Williams. “I’m sure we all have reported it several times, but nothing...
Neighbors raised concerns about 5-year-old murdered in Topeka before her death, say no action was taken
Kenna Kobin, an instructional coach at Shawnee Mission North High School, died on Sept. 29.
Shawnee Mission North mourns loss of instructional coach found dead from CO poisoning
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot up to $1.4 billion after no one matches all the numbers and hits it rich
Wichita police arrested Tyshon Jacques on the charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death...
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in downtown Wichita shooting

Latest News

A Halloween display of a man hanging by a noose at a home in Georgia is causing controversy....
Fake brown body hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
FILE - A DC fast charging station manufactured by Sumitomo Electric works at Fully Charged...
Eligible electric and plug-in vehicle buyers will get US tax credits immediately in 2024
Dozens of ancient footprints were discovered in New Mexico's White Sands National Park.
Ancient footprints suggest humans discovered the Americas earlier than previously thought
A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the...
US employers added a surprisingly strong 336,000 jobs in September in a sign of economic resilience
Biden delivers remarks on the September jobs report and National Manufacturing Day. (CNN/POOL...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Biden remarks on jobs report