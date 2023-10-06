Awareness of carbon monoxide danger emphasized with many soon to fire up furnaces

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KWCH) - With weekend temperatures expected to dip into the 30s for overnight lows, this means many will fire up their furnaces for the first time this season. With that comes guidance on making sure you’re adjusting safety as you kick your system over to “heat.” An emphasis is making sure you’re furnace isn’t leaking carbon monoxide, an invisible, odorless gas that can be fatal.

Getting your furnace inspected by a technician is one way to catch any carbon monoxide leaks.

“Having that furnace serviced and looked at on a regular basis is key to heading off any potential problems that you might have concerning carbon monoxide,” Bryan’s Heating and Cooling Owner Bryan Naccarato said. “Natural gas, propane, puts off an odor. So if we walk into a mechanical room or upon a furnace and we smell gas, we’re checking all the joints and trying to find this leak. If you can smell it, it is somewhere.”

When it comes to heating your home, using clean air filters is also important.

“Dirty filters can lead to premature heating exchange failures and that’s when carbon monoxide comes into play,” Naccarato explained. “So, having a clean filter in there, we’re ensuring that we’re not stressing the furnace past the design specifications.”

If you’re still not sure what to look out for, think about the physical symptoms from carbon monoxide. These symptoms include headaches, dizziness and nausea. Severe carbon monoxide poisoning can lead to brain or heart damage or even death.

