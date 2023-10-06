Bear spotted on boat in marina

The owner of a tow boat company in Florida shot video of a black bear walking around a docked boat. TOW BOAT US NAPLES AND MARCO ISLAND
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (CNN) - While bears in Alaska are busy fattening up for their winter hibernation, one in Florida is relaxing on a boat.

The owner of a tow boat company in Naples shot video Wednesday of a black bear walking around a docked boat at a marina.

Todd Dillman says he’s seen lots of animals there, alligators, pythons, but never a bear.

Experts say bears can smell food more than a mile away.

It’s usually the hunt for an easy meal that brings them into areas inhabited by humans.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FactFinder exclusively obtained documents showing Wichita’s City Manager Robert Layton has...
City manager reverses discipline for former WPD officer involved in inappropriate texts
Laser strikes on planes increase, put pilots and passengers in danger
Kansas man federally indicted, accused of pointing laser at plane
Kenna Kobin, an instructional coach at Shawnee Mission North High School, died on Sept. 29.
Shawnee Mission North mourns loss of instructional coach found dead from CO poisoning
“I reported it,” said Williams. “I’m sure we all have reported it several times, but nothing...
Neighbors raised concerns about 5-year-old murdered in Topeka before her death, say no action was taken
Wichita police arrested Tyshon Jacques on the charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death...
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in downtown Wichita shooting

Latest News

The owner of a tow boat company in Florida shot video of a black bear walking around a docked...
Bear spotted on boat in marina
Former President Donald Trump listens during his civil fraud trial at the State Supreme Court...
NY appeals court declines to halt Trump’s civil fraud trial while he contests a pretrial ruling
An Atlas 5 rocket with Amazon's Project Kuiper Protoflight spacecraft lifts off from Space...
Amazon launches test satellites for its planned internet service to compete with SpaceX
Amazon launches its first internet satellites in bid to compete with SpaceX. (Source: ULA VIA...
Amazon launches first internet satellite