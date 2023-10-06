City manager reverses discipline for former WPD officer involved in inappropriate texts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In March of 2022, 13 Wichita Police officers were disciplined for sending inappropriate text messages. The texts were discovered after a search warrant downloaded a suspect’s phone for a separate incident.

Now, FactFinder exclusively obtained documents showing Wichita’s City Manager Robert Layton has reversed harsher punishment for at least one of the officers involved. The city manager is the top official in the City of Wichita and ultimately has the final decision on some WPD officer disciplines.

Sergeant Jamie Crouch, now retired from WPD, was originally disciplined for texting a meme in 2020 of a naked black man sitting on the neck of George Floyd. Crouch said he is not racist and didn’t think it was racist because he had gotten the meme from a black WPD officer. He admits however he acted in poor judgement by texting the meme in a private text.

Crouch was disciplined first by WPD in November 2021 where he received a written reprimand. After the texts were leaked to the media and shown to the public in March 2022, Crouch was disciplined again in June. The second discipline included an eight day suspension and his original violation was increased. More than a month after that, in a public press conference held by Layton, Crouch was disciplined a third time with Layton demanding another 7 day suspension. Layton said he didn’t believe the original punishments were enough.

After FactFinder obtained the information regarding the text messages sent by some WPD officers, investigators asked why something more wasn’t done in the beginning. Layton told FactFinder several times that he never knew about the texts until they were leaked to the media. But investigators obtained documents questioning when Layton knew. Former and current high ranking WPD authorities also claim Layton definitely knew because he was involved in several conversations regarding the texts.

Now, FactFinder is questioning Layton’s public punishment last summer due to exclusively obtained documents surrounding Crouch.

Crouch originally accepted the initial punishment of a written reprimand. But, when he was punished a second and third time, he “grieved” the disciplinary actions. This means, he took the issue to WPD’s union. That process then went to an arbitrator, or outside party, who works with the City of Wichita and WPD union to look over how the situation was handled.

In the documents, the arbitrator found the city violated Crouch’s employment contract several different times.

Now, Layton is reversing the suspensions that he made publicly and sent a letter to Crouch stating he’s reinstating the original punishment of a written reprimand only.

Layton responded to FactFinder with the following statement:

“The City’s agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police allows the union to initiate arbitration of any disciplinary matter. Pursuant to the contract, once the arbitrator issues a finding, the city manager makes the final decision regarding discipline. However, the manager’s authority is subject to state oversight. If the manager were to reject an arbitrator’s finding without good reason, the City could be exposed to costly litigation in state court.

In the case of Mr. Crouch, the FOP successfully argued that a procedural technicality prevented the City from disciplining Mr. Crouch according to the seriousness of his actions. Regardless, residents should know that the City continues to find the former officer’s actions abhorrent and that this kind of behavior by any officer or City employee will not be tolerated.

Although the City strongly disagreed with the arbitrator’s decision to reduce Mr. Crouch’s discipline and continues to contend that the City’s original discipline of Mr. Crouch was appropriate, we accepted the arbitrator’s finding. Subsequently, the City took action to ensure that future discipline of police officers will not be overturned on procedural issues.”

Letter obtained by FactFinder from City Manager Layton to retired WPD Sergeant Jamie Crouch:

